4 varieties of Duncan Hines cake mixes recalled over salmonella concerns

CHICAGO – Four varieties of Duncan Hines cake mixes are being recalled because of the possible presence of salmonella.

The FDA said Monday that Conagra Brands has decided to voluntarily recall its Classic White, Classic Butter Golden, Signature Confetti, and Classic Yellow cake mixes. The affected products were distributed for retail sale in the United States and limited international exports.

According to the FDA, the company is issuing the recall out of abundance of caution after a retail sample tested positive for salmonella. However, officials say they haven’t definitively concluded that these products are linked to an outbreak being investigating by the CDC and FDA.

“Five occurrences of illnesses due to salmonella are being researched by CDC and FDA as part of this investigation,” wrote the FDA.

The FDA said several of the individuals reported consuming a cake mix at some point prior to becoming ill and some may have also consumed these products raw and not baked. Congra Brands wants to remind consumers not to consume any raw batter, because ingredients such as eggs or flour can carry risks of bacteria that are rendered harmless by baking, frying or boiling.

Consumers are also reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw batter products, to follow baking instructions, and to never eat raw batter.

Consumers who have purchased the affected items are advised not to consume them and to return them to the store where originally purchased.

No other Duncan Hines products or Conagra Brands’ products are impacted by this recall.