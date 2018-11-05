× Extra resource officers assigned to Decatur Middle School after ‘non-credible’ threat

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More school resource officers were on hand Monday at Decatur Middle School.

The extra officers were a precaution after a “non-credible” social media threat. Some parents were upset at how the district handed the case.

The school district posted on Facebook that there was an online threat concerning a middle school student. The school consulted with IMPD and said the threat wasn’t credible.

Many parents were upset, however, that the district was so quick to dismiss the threat. They also complained they weren’t given information about the threat aside from the Facebook post.

Here’s the school’s statement on the matter: