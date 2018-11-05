Extra resource officers assigned to Decatur Middle School after ‘non-credible’ threat
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – More school resource officers were on hand Monday at Decatur Middle School.
The extra officers were a precaution after a “non-credible” social media threat. Some parents were upset at how the district handed the case.
The school district posted on Facebook that there was an online threat concerning a middle school student. The school consulted with IMPD and said the threat wasn’t credible.
Many parents were upset, however, that the district was so quick to dismiss the threat. They also complained they weren’t given information about the threat aside from the Facebook post.
Here’s the school’s statement on the matter:
At MSD of Decatur Township, student safety is always our top priority. Unfortunately, last night the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department informed us of an online threat concerning a middle school student in our district. In cooperation with IMPD, our school resource officers performed a safety assessment, which identified this matter as a noncredible threat.
Rest assured, we are fully aware and taking all of the safety precautions to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and community. Our staff will continue to work with IMPD and provide additional school resource officers at the middle school tomorrow.