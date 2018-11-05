Flushable wipes costing Hoosiers thousands of dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Something you could be using every day in the bathroom could eventually cost thousands of dollars.

Plumbers warn that despite what the packaging says, flushable wipes aren’t flushable. Jack Hope with Hope Plumbing in Indianapolis says flushable wipe clogs make up a third of all the repairs they make.

"We pull wipes out of lines daily," Hope said.

Amy Tenney, a Whitestown mom of four says she was just following the packaging.

“They looked at us and they said do you use flushable wipes and we were like “yeah of course you know?” I mean they sell them everywhere,” Tenney said.

Tenney was lucky and got the problem early – only spending about $100.

“If you catch it early we can come out there and snake it and it is a minimal charge you know somewhere between $100 and $400,” Hope said, “Worst case scenario, you end up having to replace a sewer line and depending on where that is it could range anywhere from $3,000 to $20,000.”

Tenney says she now tries to spread the word to her friends.

“I was like I don’t want anybody else and I know how many moms I know to buy them in Costco in bulk and it’s like I don’t want theirs exploding so it kind of alarmed the whole street of other moms like just don’t do it as much,” Tenney said.

Hope recommends throwing the wipes in the trash instead. He says some of the ‘stronger’ types of toilet paper can clog pipes as well.