Kids First on Fox: Money Management

(Kids First on Fox) - In America, money is the number one cause of family arguments and divorce. Teaching your children smart financial charges at an early age, sets them up for successes later in life. Parents, there are ways to make this fun! Tonja Eagan, CEO of LifeSmart Youth, lays out interactive games that help them learn without even realizing it.
