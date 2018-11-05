× Lowe’s set to close 51 stores in U.S. and Canada, including 1 Indiana location

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — In another sign of the times for retail, Lowe’s is closing 51 stores in North America.

The home improvement chain said Monday that locations are underperforming and the decision will help the hardware chain focus on its most profitable stores and “improve the overall health of its store portfolio.”

Lowe’s is shutting down 20 stores in the U.S. and 31 in Canada. The company said a “majority” of the shuttered stores are within 10 miles of another Lowe’s location. The company’s website listed a Portage, Indiana, store as its only Indiana closure.

The stores will be closed before Feb. 1, 2019. The company will try to find jobs at nearby stores for employees affected by the closings.

“We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth,” said CEO Marvin R. Ellison.

Lowe’s is struggling to keep up with its larger rival Home Depot. Ellison, who joined the company in May, has already made some big strategic decisions, including closing all of its Orchard Supply Hardware stores and slashing inventory at its Lowe’s stores.

The company cut its sales and profit outlook for the year. Its next earnings report is on November 20.

Here’s the list of closings:

U.S.

Alabama

Lowe’s of Graysville, AL (Store #3039)

1100 Bankhead Hwy SW

Graysville, AL 35073

California

Lowe’s of Aliso Viejo, CA (Store #1900)

26501 Aliso Creek Rd

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

Lowe’s of Irvine, CA (Store #769)

13300 Jamboree Rd

Irvine, CA 92602

Lowe’s of South San Francisco, CA (Store #2452)

720 Dubuque Ave

South San Francisco, CA 94080

Lowe’s of Central San Jose, CA (Store 2842)

750 Newhall Dr

San Jose, CA 95110

Connecticut

Lowe’s of Orange, CT (Store #621)

48 Boston Post Rd

Orange, CT 06477

Illinois

Lowe’s of Granite City, IL (Store #3028)

1333 Schaefer Rd

Granite City, IL 62040

Lowe’s of Gurnee, IL (Store #1829)

7735 Grand Ave

Gurnee, IL 60031

Indiana

Lowe’s of Portage, IN (Store #1778)

6221 US Hwy 6

Portage, IN 46368

Louisiana

Lowe’s of E. New Orleans, LA (Store #2690)

5770 Read Blvd

New Orleans, LA 70127

Massachusetts

Lowe’s of Quincy, MA (Store #2267)

599 Thomas Burgin Pkwy

Quincy, MA 02169

Michigan

Lowe’s of Burton, MI (Store #761)

4274 E Court St

Burton, MI 48509

Lowe’s of Flint, MI (Store #669)

2100 T.A. Mansour Blvd

Flint, MI 48532

Minnesota

Lowe’s of Mankato, MN (Store #2855)

2015 Bassett Dr

Mankato, MN 56001

Missouri

Lowe’s of Bridgeton, MO (Store #2299)

11974 Paul Mayer Ave

Bridgeton, MO 63044

Lowe’s of Florissant, MO (Store #748)

3180 N Hwy 67

Florissant, MO 63033

New York

Lowe’s of Manhattan – Upper West Side (Store #3292)

2008 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

Lowe’s of Manhattan – Chelsea (Store #3293)

635-641 6th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Pennsylvania

Lowe’s of Shippensburg, PA (Store #2816)

250 South Conestoga Dr

Shippensburg, PA 17257

Texas

Lowe’s of Irving, TX (Store #1811)

3500 W Airport Fwy

Irving, TX 75062

Canada

British Columbia

RONA Columbia Square (Store #61580)

105-1015 Columbia Street, New Westminister

Alberta

RONA Calgary (Douglasdale, Store #62520)

11520 – 24th Street SE, Calgary

Reno-Depot Calgary West (Store #62880)

12330 Symons Valley Road NW, Calgary

Ontario

RONA Mississauga (Westdale Mall, Store #55430)

1133 Dundas Street West, Mississauga

RONA Mississauga (Lakeshore, Store #55390)

1692 Lakeshore Rd, Mississauga

RONA Sault Ste. Marie (Store #33640)

132 Black Road, Sault Ste. Marie

RONA Sudbury (Store #33020)

943 Barry Downe Road, Sudbury

RONA Peterborough (Store #55520)

1575 Chemong Road, Peterborough

RONA Kingston (Bath Road, Store #55310)

1452 Bath Road, Kingston

RONA Lakefield (Store #33140)

178 Water Street, Lakefield

Lowe’s North York – Centerpoint (Store #3320)

6600 Yonge Street, North York

Lowe’s Sault Ste. Marie (Store #3276)

248 Northern Avenue, Sault Ste. Marie

Québec

RONA Ste-Clotilde (Store #44000)

335, Route 209, Sainte-Clotilde-de-Chateauguay

RONA Iberville (Store #44110)

870, boulevard d’Iberville, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

RONA L’Assomption (Store #44070)

723, boulevard L’Ange-Gardien, L’Assomption

RONA Granby Moeller (Store #44060)

788, rue Moeller, Grandby

RONA Ste-Rose (Store #44040)

134, boulevard Sainte-Rose, Laval

RONA Rivière-des-Prairies (Store #43250)

9200, boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montréal

RONA Rouyn-Noranda (Store #43270)

1200, rue Mantha, Rouyn-Noranda

RONA Ange-Gardien (Store #43070)

194, rue Principale, Ange-Gardien

RONA Saint-Elzéar (Store #43290)

100, rue du Parc Industriel, Saint Elzéar

Newfoundland

RONA Conception Bay South (Killigrews, Store #22040)

825 Conception Bay Hwy, Conception Bay

RONA Goulds (Store #22030)

53-59 Main Highway, Goulds

RONA St. John’s (Topsail, Store #22010)

1297 Topsail Road, St. John’s

RONA St. John’s (O’Leary, Store #22070)

60 O’Leary Avenue, St. John’s

RONA St. John’s (Torbay, Store #22130)

710 Torbay Road, St. John’s

RONA Bay Roberts (Store #22120)

239 Conception Bay, Bay Roberts