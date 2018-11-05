× Madison County crash kills young mother, sends 3 children to area hospitals

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A Madison County crash killed a young mother and sent her three children to the hospital Monday night.

Authorities were sent to investigate a crash on SR 38 just east of SR 13 near Pendleton at about 9 p.m.

Officers believe a westbound vehicle carrying 28-year-old Victoria Hensen and the three kids left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole.

Sheriff Scott Mellinger says Hensen was transported to Community North, where she passed away. The three children were sent to Riley and Peyton Manning children’s hospitals.

Mellinger says one of the children, a 6-year-old, is listed in critical condition with skull and facial fractures, forehead lacerations, and a left arm fracture. A 9-year-old suffered several fractures and a 3-year-old is being treated for a large laceration to the mouth and chin. They’re both listed in stable condition, according to Mellinger.

