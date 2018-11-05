× Noblesville teen expected to admit to shooting classmate, science teacher

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – It’s been less than six months since Jason Seaman and Ella Whistler were shot at Noblesville West Middle School.

The 13-year-old accused of carrying out the attacks will appear in court today for a hearing, and attorneys say he is expected to admit to shooting his science teacher and classmate.

Essentially, he’s expected to plead guilty. Then his case will go into disposition or sentencing.

An attorney not connected to this case tells us the difference between juvenile courts and adult courts is that juvenile ones are more focused on recovery instead of jail time.

So what does this mean for the suspect?

The worst case for him would be getting sent to a juvenile detention facility.

But the judge’s options also include ordering the teen to serve community service, to spend time in a mental health treatment center, or to serve probation.

If the teen had been charged as an adult, he would have faced 11 counts, including attempted murder and aggravated battery. But his case cannot be heard in adult court because under current Indiana law a child who is 13 can only be waived to adult court his attempt to commit murder “is actually successful,” said Hamilton County Prosecutor D. Lee Buckingham.

Someone as young as 12-years-old can be tried as an adult for murder, but the statute has been interpreted to not include attempted murder, he said.

During today’s hearing, the teen’s attorney will likely question him only about the most basic elements of the shooting, including asking him if he admits to bringing the weapons into the school, and if he admits to shooting Whistler and Seaman, said Shelley Haymaker, a Noblesville attorney with experience handling juvenile cases.

Haymaker says the prosecutor can also ask questions, but it’s highly unlikely he would be asked what motivated him to commit the shootings and where he obtained the weapons.

After the judge finds the teen to be a juvenile delinquent, Haymaker said he will likely hear the probation officer’s recommendations before hearing from the defense attorney, the teen’s parents, and the prosecutor’s recommendations.

Whistler survived after getting shot seven times. Seaman was shot three times in the process of stopping the attack by tackling the teen.

The teen is accused of firing a .22-caliber handgun, but court documents say he also had a .45-caliber handgun and a knife in his possession.

The hearing is expected to start at 9 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.