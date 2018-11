× Police say ‘suspicious package’ found on IUPUI campus was a typewriter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police say a suspicious package on the IUPUI campus was actually a typewriter.

Officers were called to the area of New York and Blackford Streets around 8:45 a.m. Monday on a report of a suspicious package near Herron Art School.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered it was a typewriter. It was resolved without incident. The area has since reopened.