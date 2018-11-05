× Your guide to voting Tuesday in the midterm election

Tuesday, Nov. 6, marks Election Day across Indiana.

Without a doubt, the Indiana Senate race is getting the most local and national attention. Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly is trying to hold onto his seat while facing a stiff challenge from Republican challenger Mike Braun. Libertarian Lucy Brenton will also have an impact on the race.

Several seats for the House of Representatives are up for grabs as well in different Indiana districts. Voters will also have the chance to vote on a constitutional amendment in Indiana as well as several school referendums.

Here’s what you need to know about voting in the midterms.

Learn about the candidates

Need to know more about the candidates? You can find out who’s on the ballot at indianavoters.in.gov or check out this handy tool from our media partners at the IndyStar.

Check your voting location

Not sure where to vote? You can find your polling location on indianavoters.in.gov and click on “find your polling place.” If you’re still not sure, contact your local county elections office. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Make sure you’re registered to vote

You can check your status at indianavoters.in.gov. Simply click on “check your voting status” and enter a few details to make sure you can vote in the primary.

A few more things to remember:

Bring ID! To vote in Indiana, you must have a government-issued photo ID. Valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, an Indiana photo ID card, passport or military ID.

Forget your ID? If you forgot your ID, you can still cast a provisional ballot. You’ll have to show your ID to the county election office within 10 days of the election.

Leave your campaign t-shirts and signs at home. You can’t wear any clothing to a polling place that supports or opposes a candidate or political party. Leave your campaign signs at home, too.

Not registered? If you’re not registered to vote, you’ll have to wait until next time. You can register here.

Run into a problem? If you have a problem at the polls, contact the Indiana Elections Division at 317-232-3939. You can also contact the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE (866-461-8683). You can find contact information for your county election office here.

Key races:

Indiana Senate: Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly was a surprise winner in 2012. Now his first term is up, and he’s trying to keep his seat. Republican challenger Mike Braun has brought in big guns with rallies from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Libertarian Lucy Brenton could also have an impact on the race.

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly was a surprise winner in 2012. Now his first term is up, and he’s trying to keep his seat. Republican challenger Mike Braun has brought in big guns with rallies from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Libertarian Lucy Brenton could also have an impact on the race. Indiana 2nd District: Incumbent Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, first elected in 2012, faces Democrat Mel Hall. The district represents north central Indiana.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski, first elected in 2012, faces Democrat Mel Hall. The district represents north central Indiana. Indiana 6th District: Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, is considered the front-runner in this race. He faces Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake and Libertarian Tom Ferkinhoff. The district represents eastern and southeastern Indiana.

Greg Pence, brother of Vice President Mike Pence, is considered the front-runner in this race. He faces Democrat Jeannine Lee Lake and Libertarian Tom Ferkinhoff. The district represents eastern and southeastern Indiana. Indiana 9th District: Incumbent Republican Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, first elected in 2016, faces Democrat Liz Watson. The district represents south central Indiana.

School referendums:

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation: District seeking property tax increase that would raise $12 million for improvements in school safety and security (learn more here).

District seeking property tax increase that would raise $12 million for improvements in school safety and security (learn more here). Indianapolis Public Schools: The district has two questions on the ballot for voters seeking nearly $275 million. One would pay for $52 million in capital improvement projects and another would raise $220 million for operating expenses over the next eight years (learn more here and here).

The district has two questions on the ballot for voters seeking nearly $275 million. One would pay for $52 million in capital improvement projects and another would raise $220 million for operating expenses over the next eight years (learn more here and here). Noblesville School Corporation: District seeking property tax increase that would raise $50 million over the next eight years for improvements in mental health programs and safety. Some of the money would also go to raises for teachers (learn more here).

District seeking property tax increase that would raise $50 million over the next eight years for improvements in mental health programs and safety. Some of the money would also go to raises for teachers (learn more here). You can learn about some other referenda at Indiana schools here.

Constitutional amendment:

Indiana Public Question 1: When you vote, you’ll be asked if you want to amend the Indiana Constitution:

“Shall Article 10, Section 5 of the Constitution of the State of Indiana be amended to require the General Assembly to adopt balanced budgets for state government that do not exceed estimated revenues unless a supermajority of two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the members of the Senate vote to suspend the requirement?”