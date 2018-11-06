× 1 man dead, 1 seriously wounded after in-car shooting on city’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two males believed to be in their late teens or early 20’s were involved in a shooting incident early Tuesday that left one dead and the other wounded.

It happened in the vicinity of E. 10th St. and Washington Pointe Dr. near Washington Square Mall around 1 a.m. Investigators say the two males were in a car when the shooting unfolded. One of them was found shot to death–still sitting behind the vehicle’s steering wheel when police arrived. After having been shot, the young man had driven off the road and crashed the car into a building and a tree. He had been shot numerous times, according to investigators.

The other male involved had exited the car and was sitting on the sidewalk when officers arrived. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition, also with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police are trying to piece together details about the shooting, and this story will be updated when information is available.