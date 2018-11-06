× A windy, rather cloudy Election Day ahead; signs of winter this weekend!

For most, the rain has ended this morning, while winds have increased from the southwest. It will be a cool and mainly dry day ahead at the voting polls. A stray shower may sweep across northern Indiana late morning but most will be dry from now through Thursday night. Winds will likely gust to 35mph, although windy, it will help to dry things out after a soggy Monday night. Sunshine will be limited for most but any sunshine will certainly help in a slight tick up this afternoon in temperatures.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and cool with highs running 10-15 degrees below average. Additional sunshine though should help before another system arrives on Friday morning. Heading into the weekend, two waves will bring colder shots of air and a rain/snow mix. Both of these will have limited moisture, so accumulations appear weak. Look for more on this in the days ahead!