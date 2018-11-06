Cold pattern becomes a wintry one soon; Sticking snow and early season arctic air being monitored
STORM #2 DEPARTS
The second storm system of the week is pulling away late Tuesday evening. Gusty winds followed the early morning showers with gusts reaching over 40 mph. Lafayette recorded a gust to 48 mph and the recent storms and their winds have taken a toll on our fall foliage. Ten of the past eleven days, wind gusts have topped 20 mph. Note the image below from Brown county late Tuesday. Nice to see the sun!
Winds subside tonight along with with the mainly clear sky. Temperatures will cool to seasonal levels by sunrise Wednesday.
WARM AUTUMN A DISTANT MEMORY
FALL 2018 took decided turn more than three weeks ago. Once the 4th warmest autumn on record, we’ve fallen to 27th and the free fall will continue. A renewed cold pattern is underway.
It will be rather quiet for a few days, but the third storm in a series of storms this week arrives Friday and with it even colder air. Early indications are that rain and snow or a mixture of both will arrive by early Friday.
What is eye catching is that extending into early next week – off the overnight computer runs is that early season arctic air is still on track. We first identified this last week. Today the thinking is that at a sticking snow could occur here Monday then deliver the coldest air for a November in three years by early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures could dip into the teens. We will monitor trends.