Cold pattern becomes a wintry one soon; Sticking snow and early season arctic air being monitored

STORM #2 DEPARTS

The second storm system of the week is pulling away late Tuesday evening. Gusty winds followed the early morning showers with gusts reaching over 40 mph. Lafayette recorded a gust to 48 mph and the recent storms and their winds have taken a toll on our fall foliage. Ten of the past eleven days, wind gusts have topped 20 mph. Note the image below from Brown county late Tuesday. Nice to see the sun!

Winds subside tonight along with with the mainly clear sky. Temperatures will cool to seasonal levels by sunrise Wednesday.