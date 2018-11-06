× Curry re-elected, Forestal wins race for sheriff as Democrats claim big wins in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Democrats claimed notable wins in Marion County during the midterm election.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry defeated Republican Benjamin Strahm, 63% to 37%. Kerry Forestal beat Republican challenger Brian Durham 62% to 38% in the race for Marion County Sheriff. The county hasn’t had a Republican in the post since 2002.

In other notable Marion County races, Kate Sweeney Bell defeated Republican Paul Annee 62% to 38% in the race for Marion County Recorder. Julie Voorhies won re-election as auditor by a 62% to 38% margin. Myla Eldridge defeated Republican Kyle Leffel 61% to 39% in the race for Marion County Clerk.

