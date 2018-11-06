× Democrat J.D. Ford becomes first LGBT candidate elected to Indiana General Assembly

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Democrat J.D. Ford emerged as the upset winner to unseat Republican Mike Delph in the Indiana Senate.

He is the first openly LGBT candidate ever elected to the Indiana General Assembly.

Ford, 36, narrowly lost to Delph four years ago and entered this year’s race with a bigger war chest and an endorsement from the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce. He considers himself an unabashed liberal with progressive views.

District 29 includes parts of Carmel, Indianapolis and Zionsville.

With nearly all precincts counted, Ford won 53% to 47%, beating Delph by about 3,000 votes.