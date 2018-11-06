× Election Day issues that slowed down voting in Johnson County have been resolved

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Election Day issues that slowed down voting and caused long lines in Johnson County have been resolved.

Clerk Sue Ann Misiniec said the issues revolved around the county’s elections vendor, Election Systems & Software. She said it was running extremely slowly and it was “unacceptable.”

“We’ve had an issue with our e-poll books, which are the electronic poll-books that check people in,” said Misiniec. “Once everyone else got on board in the nation, it slowed everything down. Their server couldn’t handle it.”

A statement from Election Systems & Software said in part:

Earlier in the day, the poll book, which is used to check in voters but is not related to voting machines themselves, was running slowly. The poll book operation is now significantly improved. We apologize to voters and to elections officials in Johnson County, Indiana for longer wait times than expected, and we thank everyone for their patience.

The issues caused long lines for voters throughout the day. One voter told FOX59 he waited about an hour and a half Tuesday morning before he eventually had to leave without voting to get to work. That was at The Gathering Place church in Greenwood.

Johnson County Election Board Chair Phil Barrow says the county will not seek a court order to extend voting hours today. Before ES&S fixed their server issue, he says election workers were instructed to adjust the e-poll books in order to bypass the ES&S servers. That got things moving more quickly.

Now that ES&S servers are back up to speed, they are back to using those again. Barrow says voting speed is back to normal since early afternoon.

Anyone in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote, even after 6 p.m. Officials are urging those who left because of the long lines to come back before then to cast their vote.