Indiana native killed during Army training accident

TACOMA, Wash. — Officials say a soldier died Sunday in a training area of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.

The News Tribune reports 23-year-old Spc. Drew Watters of Evansville, Indiana, was killed during a training accident, according to the 7th Infantry Division.

The division said in a news release that the cause of death is under investigation.

Further details about what happened were not released.

Watters joined the 4th Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 2-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division in September 2017.

He enlisted as an infantryman in 2015.

The division says Watters had been awarded the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon and the Army Service Ribbon.