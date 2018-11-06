Langford leads Indiana to 104-55 victory over Chicago State
In his much anticipated Hoosiers debut, freshman guard and reigning Indiana Mr. Basketball Romeo Langford led Indiana in scoring with 19 points as IU cruised to a 104-55 victory over Chicago State at Assembly Hall.
“I thought our overall team did a nice job in transition, advancing the ball early, using the pass as a strike,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “And Romeo was the beneficiary of some really, really good advance passes across the floor, up the floor and then from that point forward he is in his strength zone when he’s in transition heading to the basket. He really was efficient, make a few more free throws and it probably looks almost like a flawless game offensively.”
“It really was no pressure,” Langford explained. “Emotions were high. Couldn’t wait, all of our freshmen, just to get out here get our first game under our belt.”
It was also the first opportunity to see redshirt senior Evan Fitzner officially in the cream and crimson, who finished with 14 points, including going 5-for-6 from the field, in 22 minutes on the court.
“He does a nice job,” Miller said. “He has a very high basketball IQ. He’s a very skilled offensive player. He has size and length and a great touch. He can stretch the floor and throw it over the zone. He’s a good free throw shooter.”
“Coach talks about wanting us to be a team that shares the ball,” Fitzner, the transfer from St. Mary’s explained. “That’s how you win — find the open man and keep everyone happy. I was the beneficiary of that.”
Although there were plenty of positives for the Hoosiers, Miller was clear he wants to see a more disciplined defense. Indiana will have that put the the test on Friday as they host Montana State.
“There’s a lot to learn from this,” Miller added. “Friday will be a much different opponent with a different style. It will be a hard game. For our guys, especially our young guys, it comes quick.”