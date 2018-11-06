LIVE BLOG: Midterm Election 2018

Throughout the night we’ll be chronicling the major developments across the nation and here in Indiana for the 2018 midterm election. Follow along with our Live Blog below.
Exit polls show most voters nationally feel good about the economy. The economy, however, was not the key issue for many voters this midterm election. It ranked third, behind health care and immigration but well ahead of gun policy.
Donnelly just spoke briefly with reporters, says he feels good about things – and thanked all the Hoosiers who came out to vote.
First numbers in for the Indiana Senate race are in: With 1% reporting: Braun 57% or 3,543 votes, Donnelly with 39% or 2,410 votes, Brenton with 5% or 287 votes.
More preliminary exit poll data: About four-in-five voters have voted in a midterm election before, but about 15% said that this is the first time they’ve voted in a midterm. By comparison: about 10% were first-time voters in the 2016 election.
A big majority of voters, about two-thirds, made their 2018 election decision before the last month, that’s according to preliminary exit poll data. Only one-in-five said they decided in the last month and even fewer said they made up their minds in the last few days or last week.
Most polls are now officially closed throughout central Indiana, but those who were in line at their polling place as of 6pm will be allowed to vote.
Monroe County extends voting to 7pm after some polling locations ran out of ballots. But Johnson County declined to extend voting hours past 6pm despite an election system failure earlier today that disrupted voting for many.
