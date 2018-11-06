× Mike Braun defeats Sen. Joe Donnelly in key Senate race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Republicans successfully flipped a key seat in the U.S. Senate, with Republican Mike Braun defeating Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in a hotly contested race.

Several news organizations called the race in Braun’s favor with about 50% of precincts reporting in, including FOX News, CBS News, ABC News and NBC News.

Donnelly was considered one of the most vulnerable seats in the country. And Braun’s campaign brought in the big guns, with President Donald Trump visiting the Hoosier State multiple times to support his candidacy.

Rallies in Southport and Fort Wayne in the days before the election drew large crowds. And while Donnelly campaigned vigorously, it wasn’t enough to keep his seat in a traditionally red state.

Donnelly conceded the race around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying he’d called Braun to congratulate him on the win. He said he offered to do anything he could to ensure a smooth transition.

“If there’s anything I can ever do for you, count on me,” Donnelly said to supporters. “We want to bring our country together rather than divide it.”