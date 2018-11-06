× Republicans continue dominance in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The results are in for this year’s midterm election, and Hamilton County Republicans ruled the day.

Republicans swept seven contested races in the traditional GOP stronghold, including sheriff, three county council seats, county commissioner and clerk of the circuit court.

That’s despite a record number of Democratic challengers for an off-year election.

Among the winners:

Republican Dennis Quakenbush topped Democrat Jason Straw with 59 percent of the vote to become sheriff-elect

Four-term incumbent County Commissioner Christine Altman faced a challenger for the first time since 2002, beating Democrat Rosemary Dunkle

Former State Rep. Kathy Richardson beat Democratic challenger Cathy Sutton for the Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican John Chaflin defeated Democrat Karin Anderson in the race for coroner

Ken Alexander bested Democrat William Howard II in the race for County Council

Incumbents Fred Glynn and Steve Schwartz held off challengers

County Prosecutor Lee Buckingham and Recorder Jennifer Hayden were re-elected; both ran unopposed

You can find complete election results here.