Tyler Trent joins Pacers radio broadcast, providing inspiration through cancer battle

A seat in the pacers radio broadcast booth just the latest place Tyler Trent’s remarkable journey has taken him.

“There really aren’t words to properly describe what it has been like,”Tyler said, who spent Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium helping his Boilers to victory. “It has just been super encouraging just to see the outpouring of support just for me and my story and what I am going through and I am super thankful.”

Sitting alongside Mark Boyle and Slick Leonard a dream come true for the Carmel native.

“I played basketball in high school, just like every other Indiana kid grew up idolizing Reggie Miller, and I am right there with them in the same camp so being able to participate in this here this evening is huge and I am super thankful for the opportunity.”

Tyler admits his battle with bone cancer many days leaves him exhausted, but it's opportunities like this one that keep him fighting.

“I love to provide hope and inspiration where I can and if that's what is going to provide hope and inspiration then that's what I am willing to do,” Tyler explained.

"What it really does is people a chance to learn who this man is and appreciate his courage and conviction and maybe be inspired to do something better with their own lives,” Pacers radio play-by-play broadcaster Mark Boyle said.

Joining the broadcast of his hometown NBA franchise provided Tyler with yet another audience to hear his story and be driven by his mission of raising more funding for research. But he's not done. Inspired by the response nationwide, Tyler's dreams only continue to grow.

“Something that is way out there that I would never think that I am deserving of would be the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs and so who knows what the Lord has in store for me, I have no idea what tomorrow holds. I would definitely love to have the opportunity to receive and inspire more people through that."