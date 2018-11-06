× Voting problems, long waits reported in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Voting problems and long waits are being reported in Johnson County this Election Day.

Clerk Sue Ann Misiniec told FOX59 that the county is having problems with its elections vendor, Election Systems & Software. She says it’s running extremely slowly and it’s “unacceptable.”

Voters have complained of long lines as a result of the vendor’s apparent problems.

One voter told FOX59 he waited about an hour and a half Tuesday morning before he eventually had to leave without voting to get to work. That was at The Gathering Place church in Greenwood. There were also long lines at Greenwood Christian Church.

Misiniec says voting is still open, but the vendor’s servers seem overloaded and the system is running slowly. She believes other Indiana counties may use the same system.

In a statement, Election Systems & Software said it is “investigating the potential issue and working with elections officials to shorten wait times.”

Johnson County election officials are speaking with state officials, exploring possible options to extend voting hours. It’s not yet clear what may come of that.