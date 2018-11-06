× Woman dies in 2-car crash in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind.– A woman died in a two-car crash Tuesday evening in Delaware County.

The crash occurred on U.S. 35 (the Muncie Bypass) and East McGalliard Road just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a blue Ford station wagon in the northbound lanes of the bypass, and a red Toyota car in the westbound lane of McGalliard Road, on the northwest corner of the intersection.

Investigators found the station wagon was driven by Janet Bonham, 65, of Selma. She had turned onto McGalliard from the southbound lanes of the bypass and into the path of the Toyota.

Bonham was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries. The other driver was not injured.