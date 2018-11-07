2 people escape south side fire; IFD says 1 person unaccounted for

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police said a person was unaccounted for after a fire at a south side home.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire broke out around 8:20 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Harlan Street.

IFD crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the back of the two-story home. One man escaped through the front door while a woman jumped from a second-floor window. The woman was seriously injured and taken to Eskenazi Hospital.

A third person believed to be inside the home was unaccounted for. IFD said a dog died in the fire.

IFD said working smoke alarms alerted the sleeping residents to the fire.