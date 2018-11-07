2 shots at snow precede 2 early season cold blasts; cold pattern to turn wintry

SOME SUNSHINE
We had a great sunset this cool Wednesday. More sunshine is in the forecast Thursday but changes are on the horizon.
November sunshine is fleeting. It is the third cloudiest month of the year trailing December and January.
The clearing tonight and light winds will send temperatures below freezing in Indianapolis for the first time in over two and a half weeks. This will be the coldest night since October 21st (28°).
RAIN AND SNOW TO START FRIDAY
Clouds are expected to spread into central Indiana starting Thursday afternoon as a storm system emerges in the central plains. Our cold pattern (22 of the past 28 days being below normal) is about to turn wintry.
Winter weather advisories are issued out west as the system spreads snow east overnight. This is the system that arrives here for the Friday morning commute.
A mix of rain and snow will develop after midnight Friday and become steadier before sunrise. The snowfall Friday morning looks to be brief. Accumulation at this distance could occur but only on the light side at best. A coating or a couple tenths of an inch may gather at most per our latest information late Wednesday evening. Snow showers are also a possibility returning Friday evening as the cold front passes and sends temperatures tumbling into the low to mid 20s by sunrise Saturday. The weekend however is looking dry.
SYSTEM TO WATCH BRINGS EVEN COLDER AIR
The next storm up is Monday/Tuesday and it has potential sticking snow with it as well. Even colder air is available for this system so snowfall that accumulates will be watched. The highlight here is the early season arctic air that follows. Early next week temperatures will run 20-degrees below normal with low temperatures dipping into the teens. That would be the coldest November temperatures here in three years.
Worth noting – this is not prolonged arctic air. The cold will back off midweek. The pattern will remain cool but the early season arctic air will retreat quickly.