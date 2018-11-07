2 shots at snow precede 2 early season cold blasts; cold pattern to turn wintry

SOME SUNSHINE

We had a great sunset this cool Wednesday. More sunshine is in the forecast Thursday but changes are on the horizon.

November sunshine is fleeting. It is the third cloudiest month of the year trailing December and January.

The clearing tonight and light winds will send temperatures below freezing in Indianapolis for the first time in over two and a half weeks. This will be the coldest night since October 21st (28°).

RAIN AND SNOW TO START FRIDAY

Clouds are expected to spread into central Indiana starting Thursday afternoon as a storm system emerges in the central plains. Our cold pattern (22 of the past 28 days being below normal) is about to turn wintry.

Winter weather advisories are issued out west as the system spreads snow east overnight. This is the system that arrives here for the Friday morning commute.