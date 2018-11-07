BOWLING GREEN, Ind. -- You don't have to go far to get the royal treatment. A bed and breakfast in Clay County promises to make guests feel like kings and queens. Sherman continued his journey around the state with a look inside the Clayshire Castle.
A bed and breakfast fit for royalty
-
What’s new at Le Peep
-
Sherman visits historic Indianapolis Propylaeum
-
McDonald’s adds first new breakfast sandwich in 5 years
-
Sherman at the Suburban Indy Home and Outdoor Living Fall Show
-
New 30 minute workout in Fishers
-
-
Ripley’s Believe It or Not! comes to the Children’s Museum
-
Local vendors take part in Art at the Market
-
Behind the scenes at Indy Scream Park
-
Festival of Lights celebrates Boone County Indian culture
-
Market District hosts Halloween party at Carnifall
-
-
Halloween costume ideas for pets
-
Local popcorn restaurant expands menu
-
Family nominates IMPD officer for special grant for going above and beyond the call of duty