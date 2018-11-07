Beautiful rainbow spotted in Washington DC on Election Day

WASHINGTON DC – These photos of Capitol Hill are truly beautiful!
A rainbow was spotted in Washington DC near the Capitol Building on Election Day. The pictures were taken as the sun set.
People on social media called it “simply magnificent.”
Stunning rainbow next to the Capitol after a dark, rainy day.
“It must be a sign,” a man next to me says as he sna… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) November 06, 2018
Rainbow over US Capitol on #ElectionNight Good sign? #GoVote #Election2018 https://t.co/Qap00W9UGm—
Andrea Cavallier (@acavallierNYC) November 06, 2018