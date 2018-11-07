Construction worker killed in US 31 crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A construction worker was killed in a crash on US 31 in Hamilton County on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Justin Nance of Anderson was working in the roadway when he was struck by a construction vehicle that was rear-ended by a semi.

Authorities responded to the crash south of 296th St. at about 12:40 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck. Medics pronounced Nance dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver of the semi, 43-year-old Brain C. Harris, didn’t see the construction vehicles with arrow boards activated merging into traffic and he was unable to merge or stop in enough time.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff’s office’s crash investigation unit.

The crash shut down US 31 for a few hours, but it has since been reopened.