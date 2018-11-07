× IMPD searching for man who reportedly broke into home, crawled into 10-year-old girl’s bed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who reportedly broke into an Indianapolis home and crawled into a 10-year-old girl’s bed.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the residence in the 4800 block of E. New York St. at about 2:20 a.m. last Thursday.

When police arrived, the homeowner said the suspect was found in her granddaughter’s bed. The grandmother said he ran away before she called police.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall and around 210 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, orange stocking cap and gray Jordan tennis shoes at the time.

Detectives would like anyone with information about this case or if you recognize the suspect to call them at 317-327-6895 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.