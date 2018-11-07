Click here to see election results

IPS Showcase of Schools

Posted 7:39 AM, November 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:40AM, November 7, 2018

Parents and students with Indianapolis Public Schools should already be thinking about next year. Open enrollment is underway for school selection. On Saturday, November 10th, the district will hold the "Showcase of Schools." It will give parents an opportunity to find out exactly what options they have for their kids.