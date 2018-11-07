Parents and students with Indianapolis Public Schools should already be thinking about next year. Open enrollment is underway for school selection. On Saturday, November 10th, the district will hold the "Showcase of Schools." It will give parents an opportunity to find out exactly what options they have for their kids.
IPS Showcase of Schools
