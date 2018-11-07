× Madison County couple arrested for allegedly conducting sexual relationship with 15-year-old

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A married couple has been arrested in Summitville after allegedly carrying out a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Simpson, 43, and Tequila Simpson, 32, were arrested after police believe they had the relationship with the girl for several months.

They have been both charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.

Both have a video court appearance Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.