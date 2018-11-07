New Orthoindy Foundation YMCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pike Township is about to get a new YMCA. The Orthoindy foundation YMCA opens December 3rd. It will be the first Y in the country to house a VA Clinic. Which includes programs, facilities and services tailored to u-s military services members, veterans and their families. Joining us to talk about the new addition. Plus this weekend's "heroes, health, hope" veterans day 5K is executive director, Monique Hill and department directors, Kim Nichols and Anelle Bennett.

The Heroes, Health, Hope 5K is this Saturday morning at Eagle Creek Park. It starts at 8:30. And there will be the unveiling of the veteran statue at the Orthoindy location following the race. You can find out more about the race and the new Y, Click here.