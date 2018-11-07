× ‘Operation Night Light’ set to brighten city streets

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—Phase two of ‘Operation Night Light’ kicks off this morning on Indy’s Northeast side.

24 new LED lights will be installed along Shadeland Avenue between 75th and 82nd Street to brighten some of the city’s darkest areas. These lights are the first of up to 4,000 new streetlights that will be installed throughout the city through 2025.

“It’s a public safety issue at its’ very core. There are people in neighborhoods in the City of Indianapolis today who simply will not come outside after the sun goes down because the darkened streets make them afraid,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Another part of operation Nightlight includes the conversion of old to LED technology.

The mayor estimates it will save the city about $800,000 dollars a year and will take about three years to complete.

If you would like to request a streetlight in your neighborhood, click here.