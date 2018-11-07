× Police: Man shoots, kills self following standoff in Orange County

WEST BADEN SPRINGS, Ind. – A standoff that began Monday in Orange County ended with a man shooting and killing himself Tuesday, police say.

According to Indiana State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 6 p.m. Monday that Angel L. Pagan, 34, French Lick, may be inside a home on West County Road 160 North in West Baden Springs.

The woman who lives there said Pagan had threatened to kill her after a domestic dispute. The woman was afraid to return home with her 2-year-old child, police said.

Deputies and officers from the West Baden Springs Police Department entered the home, where they found Pagan, who had an outstanding arrest warrant for resisting law enforcement in an unrelated case.

Officers asked Pagan to surrender but said he displayed a gun, retreated to a bedroom and locked the door. Officers left the home and called for additional units.

Additional personnel from the sheriff’s department, Indiana State Police and SWAT team arrived. Hostage negotiators spoke with Pagan throughout the night and overnight hours trying to secure his surrender.

As it became clear Pagan wasn’t coming out, Spring Valley School officials were notified to change the bus route Tuesday so children living in the area would be assured safe transportation to school.

Negotiations continued into Tuesday afternoon, but Pagan wouldn’t come out and placed a mattress in front of a window, obstructing the view inside. Orange County Sheriff Josh Babcock again implored Pagan to surrender, but his attempt was unsuccessful.

The state police SWAT team removed a door on the opposite side of the house from where Pagan was holed up. Police then heard a gunshot; investigators believe Pagan shot himself when he realized police had removed the door.

Police found Pagan inside the home suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot to the head. Officers immediately began administering first aid and medical personnel worked for more than 30 minutes to save his life. Despite those efforts, Pagan was pronounced dead in ambulance.

The Orange County coroner preliminarily ruled Pagan’s cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.