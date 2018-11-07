× Rose-Hulman announces resignation of President Jim Conwell

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.– Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology announced President Jim Conwell’s resignation Wednesday.

The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees accepted the resignation, which is effective on Nov. 15. The board says the decision was mutual as Conwell needs “to focus on a family health issue that is requiring more of his time and attention.”

“Jim has moved this institution forward—we have a beautiful new student union, additional land on which to grow, and a new academic building in the works,” said Rose-Hulman Board Chair Niles Noblitt. “We wish him well.”

Senior Vice President Rob Coons will serve as president until the board meets to discuss their transition plan.

“Rob has stepped into this leadership role in the past during times of sudden change,” Noblitt said. “He will provide continuity and direction. The Board is very appreciative of his willingness to serve.”

All current initiatives will continue under Coons and Vice President Steve Brady.

“The campaign has real energy, and the board has every confidence that Rob and Steve will continue to keep that momentum going,” said Noblitt.