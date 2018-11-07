Tracking a dry stretch through Thursday; wintry mix arrives Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is a cold and clear start to our Wednesday in the Indianapolis area with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s. The westerly breeze between 10-15 mph is creating wind chills in the upper 20s north of Indy! You will want to have a heavy coat this morning.

However, there will be improvements with the temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is seven degrees below average for Indianapolis.

Skies will remain mostly clear this afternoon and tonight. If you plan on going watching the Pacers this evening, temperatures are going to drop into the mid to upper 30s! Lows overnight will fall into the upper 20s.

More clouds will move into central Indiana Thursday afternoon and evening ahead of an inbound system. Rain showers will move into the state Thursday night with the precipitation turning over to a wintry mix Friday morning.

Little to no accumulation is expected due to warm ground temperatures. Any snow that sticks will likely melt within minutes. There could still be slick spots on roads during the Friday morning commute! Points north of Indianapolis could see a dusting on grassy surfaces.

There could be a few snowflakes early Saturday morning with highs struggling to rise into the mid-30s. Another system arrives next Monday and will bring another wave of rain/snow showers to the area. Arctic air will channel into the state early next week! Highs will only rise into the mid to upper 30s next Tuesday with a chance for light snow showers.