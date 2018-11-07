Tracking rain and snow chances to finish the week

The beautiful fall leaves sure have taken a beating over the past week. With several windy days, including gusts near 30 mph this afternoon, the trees are being stripped of their color.

Our cool afternoon is actually the warmest one we’ll see over the next week. Temperatures are running about 7 degrees below normal, temperatures that aren’t as common to see until a few weeks from now. However, we are in the fastest cooling month of the year. Average temperatures are falling quickly. From the 1st to the 30th of November we shave off 14 degrees from our average high temperature. Winter is coming, and fast!

It will be a colder night with lows falling into the lower 30s shortly after midnight and down into the upper 20s by early Thursday morning.

We stay dry Thursday but it won’t be nearly as sunny as today. Clouds will increase throughout the day and highs will top out in the mid 40s.

The next system we’re watching looks to be a messy one. Rain moves in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. As temperatures drop, there’s a good chance we could see a wintry mix developing. Unfortunately, this is looking to have a direct impact on the Friday morning commute. Best chances to see snow, even with a minor accumulation, will be in our northern counties.

The messy conditions will into the late morning and afternoon but a few spotty showers will linger throughout the day.

Not only are we finishing the week with the chance for snow, but reinforcing cold arrives as well. Northwest winds will keep temperatures temperatures cool heading into the weekend and multiple storm systems in the forecast will sustain our cool pattern while bringing additional chances for snow.

Looking ahead into the third week of November, there currently appears to be little relief from the cold air. The 8-14 outlook suggests a higher probability for below average temperatures to continue.