× U.S. 31 closed in northern Hamilton County due to crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – A crash in northern Hamilton County has shut down U.S. 31 near 286th Street.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, northbound lanes are closed and southbound lanes are restricted to one lane.

Drivers should avoid the area for “at least the next several hours,” according to Bryant Orem with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic is being diverted onto county roads.