U.S. marshals looking for escapee who cut bracelet, fled

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

In 2017, Bobby Ashley was convicted of being a felon in possession of a handgun. He entered the Volunteers of America on Oct. 15, 2018. Days later, on Oct. 23, he cut off his bracelet and ran off.

His last known location was near East New York Street and North Highland Avenue. He has also been seen on East 16th Street.

Authorities said anyone who sees Ashley shouldn’t approach him because he’s considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if information leads to a felony arrest.