× Anderson elementary school closes for the week due to mold

ANDERSON, Ind. – Anderson Community Schools says one of its elementary schools has been closed for the rest of the week due to mold.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the district said mold spores were found growing in ceiling tiles at Edgewood Elementary while inspecting a leaky roof.

ACS says air quality tests were conducted last week and on Tuesday, the district was made aware that one of the multiple rooms sampled had a higher than normal amount of “airborne contaminant.”

The school corporation says it wanted to err on the side of safety, so officials have decided to close the school on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as crews clean.

Further information will be released to students and parents if makeup days are necessary.

The district says no students or staff were exposed to harmful contaminants in the classroom setting and the roof of the school is set to be replaced, with repairs starting next week.