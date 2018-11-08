Be our guest at Stacked Pickle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Established in 2010, Stacked Pickle proudly offers guests a comfortable, casual dining experience, a full menu, a variety of events and legendary customer service. We are locally owned and operated, by former Indianapolis Colts football player and Super Bowl Champion, Gary Brackett.

Stacked Pickle was voted Indy’s #1 neighborhood and sports bar, as well as Indy’s 3rd best burger on Indy A-List 2017.

Our guests love the family-friendly atmosphere, the entertainment, and the daily food and drink specials. Our bar offers over 15 draft flavors, craft and domestic, and a variety of mixed drinks, wines and spirits.

Want to catch your favorite sports team or the upcoming game? Our stores offer multiple projectors and plasma TVs to view the game from all angles of the restaurant and bar. We host special events including Trivia Night, live bands, Dine to Donate and charitable events. Whether it’s lunch, dinner or the upcoming game, make Stacked Pickle your go-to spot for SPORTS, WINGS, BURGERS AND BEER!