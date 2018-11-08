Best Buy takes wraps off its Black Friday 2018 deals, announces Thanksgiving hours

Photo Gallery
The annual holiday shopping bonanza is nearly upon us! Best Buy has revealed its Black Friday ad for 2018, which means you can expect discounts on everything from TVs to phones, Blu-ray players, movies, video games and more!
Best Buy stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Stores will close at 1 a.m. Friday and reopen at 8 a.m. for Black Friday sales. Some of the deals are already available in-store or online.
You can also find ads for Target and Walmart. For a complete look at Black Friday deals, check out BestBlackFriday.com.
Here’s a look at some of the deals:
- 43″ Toshiba 4K TV with HDR, $129
- 55″ Samsung 4K TV with HDR, $397
- 55″ Sharp 4K Roku TV with HDR, $249
- 65″ Samsung 4K Smart TV, $599
- Save $300 with qualified activation of Samsung S9, S9+ or Note9
- Dell Inspiron 15.6″ touchscreen laptop, $399
- Amazon Echo Dot, $19
- Xbox One X 1TB Gold Rush Special Edition Battlefield V bundle, $429
- PS4 1TB Spider-Man bundle, $199
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle, $299
- $29 select video games (including NBA 2K19, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more)
- $19 to $29 select video games (including Far Cry 5, Forza Horizon 4, WWE 2K19 and more)
- $6.99 select Blu-ray movies (including Coco, Deadpool 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther)
- $14 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray movies (including Avengers: Infinity War, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Coco and more)
- $3.99 to $9.99 movie assortment
- Google Chromecast, $25
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, $34
- Roku Ultra Streaming Media Player, $49
- Roku Streaming Stick, $29
- Samsung 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, $117
- Samsung 2.1 Channel 300W sound bar, $139
- Save $200 on unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note9
- Save $300 on Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ or Note9 with qualified activation through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3″ 128GB, $599
- Brother Wireless black-and-white laser printer, $79
- Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, $79