Broad Ripple’s first arcade bar to open on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new arcade bar is coming to town and will be the first of its kind to open in Broad Ripple.

Filled with bright lights, brews, and the sound of classic arcade games, the bar will soon open its doors on Broad Ripple Ave., just east of HotBox Pizza.

One Up will be open for lunch, dinner and drinks, with 26 “free play” arcade machines for guests to enjoy.

Owners, Michael Martinez and Matthew Smith have 20 years of experience in the restaurant and serving industry combined and have lifelong passions for video games of all kinds.

“I always wanted to own a comic book store or arcade or something video game related and Matt had the idea to own a bar or brewery,” said Martinez. “So, those two ideas just collided while we were talking over Xbox Live.”

They spent several months visiting arcade bars across the country and researching locations, before falling in love with the property on Broad Ripple Avenue.

“We love the people that are passionate about these games and wanted to give them a space where they can come together, be in person with each other, and share experiences through tournaments, arcade games and trivia nights,” said Martinez.

Smith said the Broad Ripple location has strong community roots with people who were looking for a type of bar that wasn’t available to them.

“A lot of gaming has actually gone to online where you don’t have the physical interaction with people,” said Smith. “We’re just trying to bring that back.”

One Up’s grand opening will take place on Friday, Nov. 9 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., where people can check out free arcade games, craft kitchen food, and a full bar with local beers on tap.

In addition to the games, food, and drinks — local art fills the bar wall-to-wall.

One Up is now hiring full-time and part-time bartenders, kitchen staff and security.

ARCADE HOURS:

Monday: Closed, but private rentals accepted

Tuesday – Thursday 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

ARCADE GAMES:

Donkey Kong

Rampage

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

1945 Strikers

Metal Slug 6

House of the Dead 3

Mortal Kombat 2

Marvel V Capcom

Multipede

Dig Dug

Simpsons

NBA Jam

Primal Rage

Tekken Tag

Asteroids

Burger Time