Chipotle Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes are bold side dish for your Thanksgiving meal

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee's Kitchen

Potatoes boring?! Not in this neck of the woods!

For “Cook Something Bold Day” I’m using potatoes to make a bold side dish perfect for Thanksgiving which is just TWO WEEKS away! Can you believe that?!

Introducing my new favorite starchy comfort food: Chipotle Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes!

I also want to share two tips for cutting down on the prep work and the time it takes to make au gratin potatoes.

1. Stack the potato slices on their side instead of layering them. This is a heck of a lot quicker, it looks really cool, and the edges get a little bit crispy, which is always a good thing!

2. Use red potatoes! You don’t have to peel the potatoes if you use red potatoes. The peel is much thinner than other potatoes, and it’s perfectly fine to eat. The peel is also very nutrient-rich.

Chipotle Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes

Ingredients

2 pounds red potatoes, sliced thin (I used the 3/16th-inch setting on my mandoline, but it doesn't really matter! Just make sure it's thin.)

1 1/2 cups half and half

1 jalapeno, diced

1 teaspoon Chipotle Chile Powder

1 cup gruyere cheese

1/2 cup smoked gouda

4 pieces bacon, cooked and crumbled

Directions