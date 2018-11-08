Chipotle Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes are bold side dish for your Thanksgiving meal

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks from Kylee's Kitchen
Potatoes boring?! Not in this neck of the woods!
For “Cook Something Bold Day” I’m using potatoes to make a bold side dish perfect for Thanksgiving which is just TWO WEEKS away! Can you believe that?!
Introducing my new favorite starchy comfort food: Chipotle Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes!
I also want to share two tips for cutting down on the prep work and the time it takes to make au gratin potatoes.
1. Stack the potato slices on their side instead of layering them. This is a heck of a lot quicker, it looks really cool, and the edges get a little bit crispy, which is always a good thing!
2. Use red potatoes! You don’t have to peel the potatoes if you use red potatoes. The peel is much thinner than other potatoes, and it’s perfectly fine to eat. The peel is also very nutrient-rich.
Chipotle Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes
Ingredients
- 2 pounds red potatoes, sliced thin (I used the 3/16th-inch setting on my mandoline, but it doesn't really matter! Just make sure it's thin.)
- 1 1/2 cups half and half
- 1 jalapeno, diced
- 1 teaspoon Chipotle Chile Powder
- 1 cup gruyere cheese
- 1/2 cup smoked gouda
- 4 pieces bacon, cooked and crumbled
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and spray a 1.5-quart casserole dish with nonstick spray.
- Add half and half to pot and heat on stove with jalapeno and Chipotle powder until it begins to simmer. Remove from heat and stir in cheeses and bacon.
- While you are waiting for it to simmer, begin stacking your potatoes on their side in the casserole dish until you have enough to circle the perimeter.
- Once cheese is melted in sauce, pour it on top of potatoes. Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes.
- Remove aluminum foil after 40 minutes, and cook an additional 15 minutes uncovered.
- Sprinkle with parsley and serve.