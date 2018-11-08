× Dry, chilly day ahead before snow arrives this weekend!

Clouds are on the increase this morning and will continue through the day, as the chill deepens across the state! Another dry day is in the works, along with a steady northeast flow which should keep our temperatures running 10-degrees below the seasonal (56-degrees) average.

Late tonight (overnight) a system will be working in from the west. This will bring us a rain to snow mix, although the air aloft is certainly cold enough to support snow, our surface temperatures should be warm enough to have most of this melt on contact. Slushy accumulations in spots and grassy accumulations look likely, with most roads just wet. Visibility could be lessened in a heavier band with some slow spots during the morning rush hour. Drier by Friday afternoon with some sun and breezy conditions…

Saturday morning could be slick, as another round of snow moves through with temperatures in the 20’s. This fast moving, “clipper-like” band could actually give us a better accumulation on roads. Look for more updates on that Friday morning!