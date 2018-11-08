Enjoy ooey gooey cinnamon rolls at new Brown County restaurant

Click here to see election results

NASHVILLE, Ind. -- Enjoy 20 different flavors of cinnamon rolls made fresh each morning. Ooey Gooey Cinnamon Rolls just opened in Brown County, but they're good for more than just breakfast. Sherman continued his road trip across the state to have a taste.