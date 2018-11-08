Here’s what Walmart’s offering for Black Friday 2018

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and you can get a head start in mapping out your strategy with Walmart’s Black Friday ad.

The retailer is offering deals in stores beginning at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Online deals begin at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Find ads for Target and Best Buy. For a complete look at Black Friday deals, check out BestBlackFriday.com.

Walmart stores are offering a “Light Up Black Friday” party for Indianapolis customers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22. The retailer will give away coffee and cookies to help shoppers get into the holiday spirit. In-store sales begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).

Here’s a look at some of the notable deals: