Here’s what Walmart’s offering for Black Friday 2018

The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and you can get a head start in mapping out your strategy with Walmart’s Black Friday ad.
The retailer is offering deals in stores beginning at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Online deals begin at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Find ads for Target and Best Buy. For a complete look at Black Friday deals, check out BestBlackFriday.com.
Walmart stores are offering a “Light Up Black Friday” party for Indianapolis customers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 22. The retailer will give away coffee and cookies to help shoppers get into the holiday spirit. In-store sales begin at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 (Thanksgiving Day).
Here’s a look at some of the notable deals:
- 65” TCL 4K Roku Smart TV, $398
- 55” Samsung 4K Smart TV, $398
- 60” Vizio 4K Smart TV, $498
- 40” Hisense 1080p TV, $99
- PS4 1TB Slim Spider-Man bundle, $199
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundle, $199
- Xbox One X 1TB, $399
- Nintendo 2DS Super Mario Maker Edition, $79
- Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299
- Arcade 1UP Pac-Man or Galaga retro arcade machines, $249
- Samsung 38” 4.1 200W Soundbar, $169
- LG 37” 2.01 300W Soundbar, $99
- Roku Ultra with JBL headphones, $48
- HP 15″ touch notebook PC, $259
- HP Stream 11 notebook PC, $159
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7S camera bundle, $55
- iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless for $99
- $300 gift card with qualified purchase and activation of Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S9+ or Note9 through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- $400 gift card with qualified purchase and activation of iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ or iPhone X through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- $300 gift card with qualified purchase and activation of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max or iPhone XR through AT&T, Sprint or Verizon
- $1.96 movie assortment (including The Peanuts Movie, Jurassic World, Jumanji and more)
- $3.96 movie assortment (including Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Spider-Man: Homecoming and more)
- $5.96 movie assortment (including Justice League, John Wick 2, The Greatest Showman and more)
- $8.96 4K Blu-ray movie assortment (including The Greatest Showman, Wonder Woman, Deadpool 2 and more)
- $35 Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch games (including NHL 19, FIFA 19, Soulcaliber and more)
- $5 and $10 for select toys and board games
- Instant Pot 8-Qt. Pressure Cooker, $59
- Farberware 6-Qt. XL Air Fryer Oven, $59