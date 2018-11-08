Lizton man honors late wife, raises awareness for ovarian cancer with wood-carved angel

LIZTON, Ind. – A man in Hendricks County is honoring his late wife in a unique way and many people in his community have caught on. That’s because he’s doing so with an 8-foot wood-carved angel in his front yard. As many are starting to learn, this angel has more meaning carved into it.

Off of County Road 50 in Lizton, Allen Berg has transformed an ash tree. Berg has been a woodcarver for 40 years, but this project stands out.

“I did a smaller angel last year when she started getting cancer and I thought well, it’s time for a big one,” said Berg.

Taking 25 hours to complete, this angel wasn’t just about the design. It was about the reason behind it.

“She enjoyed her work, she enjoyed her grand kids, she enjoyed reading a lot,” said Berg. “Before Linda died in June, we talked about what we were going to do with this tree, honey?”

It’s called “Angel Lin” in honor of his wife, Linda, who passed away from ovarian cancer.

“She battled for 16 months. She said she was going to beat it. But, eventually she had to go,” said Berg.

One in 75 women will be affected by ovarian cancer. The symptoms are nearly silent. That’s why Berg decided to create this angel with a special teal ribbon to bring awareness in his own way. Berg hopes the attention from “Angel Lin” is a reminder for all women to go to the doctor and get screened.

“This is something different and they really like it and people talk about it all the time,” said Berg.

Berg is using his talents to sculpt an important message in Linda’s legacy.

“She would say, honey, you did a good job. Thank you so much,” said Berg.

Before Linda passed away, she started a nonprofit called Bear Hugs Giving Foundation. She and her daughter collected clothes for kids and helped give money to those who needed it.

“We go out to different places and buy clothes for kids, talk to the schools, utilities in the cities and find out who needs money and who needs support. She loved that,” said Berg.

The Berg family is continuing those efforts. To learn more about the non-profit you can e-mail Berg at abergl@bluemarble.net.

You can also see more of Allen Berg’s woodcarving work at Bear’s Lawn Care & Garden Center located in Lizton, Indiana. Or visit his website, here.