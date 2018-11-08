Dozens arrested as part of massive drug sweep in Johnson County

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested dozens of people as part of a massive drug sweep Thursday in Johnson County.

The overwhelming number of cases involved methamphetamine, investigators said, with cocaine and other drugs involved in other cases.

“The breakdown of some of some of those counts was 135 counts for dealing methamphetamine, 24 counts of dealing heroin, eight counts of dealing cocaine and 20 counts of dealing controlled substances,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper.

The operation involved federal resources along with Indiana State Police, Johnson County agencies and several local police departments. Police served 120 warrants and had made 61 arrests as of 1:30 p.m. Thursday. More warrants were being served in the afternoon.

In some cases, departments in Marion County and other surrounding counties assisted in finding dealers, who crossed county lines to sell in Johnson County.

“Not all of them are from Johnson County,” Cooper said. “Some of them from other counties came in to Johnson County to deal, those are our favorite ones to catch because we don’t want them coming into our county.”

Authorities said the sweep was carried out peacefully, with no shots fired. No suspects or law enforcement officers were injured.

“This has gone incredibly smoothly today, and that’s comforting for all the officers involved as well as the defendants,” Cooper said.

“If you’re going to deal drugs in Johnson County, the law enforcement community is going to come after you, find you and arrest you,” Cooper said.

The sweep was part of a yearlong investigation into drug dealing around the county.

You can find the suspects and charges in the document below: