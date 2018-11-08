× NFL moves Colts-Dolphins start time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NFL has changed the time of the Colts week 12 match-up with the Dolphins.

The game has been flexed to a 4:25 p.m. kickoff from a 1:00 p.m. start at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25th. The game will be broadcast on CBS4.

It’s the final game of a three-game homestand for the Colts that begins this week with an AFC South showdown against the defending division champion Jaguars. The team will then host another division game against the Titans on November 18th,

The league has also confirmed the date and start time of the week 16 match-up with the Giants. The game will be Sunday, December 23rd at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.